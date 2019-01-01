Faro Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 27
EPS
$-0.140
Quarterly Revenue
$76.7M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$76.7M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Faro Technologies using advanced sorting and filters.
Faro Technologies Questions & Answers
When is Faro Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) reporting earnings?
Faro Technologies (FARO) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 27, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Faro Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.22, which missed the estimate of $0.08.
What were Faro Technologies’s (NASDAQ:FARO) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $82.7M, which missed the estimate of $87.7M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.