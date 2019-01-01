First American Financial (NYSE:FAF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for First American Financial
First American Financial Questions & Answers
The latest price target for First American Financial (NYSE: FAF) was reported by Credit Suisse on April 1, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $74.00 expecting FAF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 22.02% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for First American Financial (NYSE: FAF) was provided by Credit Suisse, and First American Financial downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of First American Financial, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for First American Financial was filed on April 1, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 1, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest First American Financial (FAF) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $97.00 to $74.00. The current price First American Financial (FAF) is trading at is $60.65, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
