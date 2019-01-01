QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Ezaki Glico Co Ltd is a Japanese food company, which provides food products in Asia, Europe, China, and the United States. Its products include chocolate and other confectioneries, ice creams, various retort pouch foods, and sports supplements, and health food products. The Group divides the businesses into five segments, Confectioneries & Food Products, Ice Cream, Dairy, Food Ingredients, and Overseas Divisions. Its geographical segments are Japan, China, Southeast Asia, and other countries, out of which the majority of the revenue comes from japan.


Ezaki Glico Co Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ezaki Glico Co (EZKGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ezaki Glico Co (OTCPK: EZKGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ezaki Glico Co's (EZKGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ezaki Glico Co.

Q

What is the target price for Ezaki Glico Co (EZKGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ezaki Glico Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Ezaki Glico Co (EZKGF)?

A

The stock price for Ezaki Glico Co (OTCPK: EZKGF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ezaki Glico Co (EZKGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ezaki Glico Co.

Q

When is Ezaki Glico Co (OTCPK:EZKGF) reporting earnings?

A

Ezaki Glico Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ezaki Glico Co (EZKGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ezaki Glico Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Ezaki Glico Co (EZKGF) operate in?

A

Ezaki Glico Co is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.