Ezaki Glico Co Ltd is a Japanese food company, which provides food products in Asia, Europe, China, and the United States. Its products include chocolate and other confectioneries, ice creams, various retort pouch foods, and sports supplements, and health food products. The Group divides the businesses into five segments, Confectioneries & Food Products, Ice Cream, Dairy, Food Ingredients, and Overseas Divisions. Its geographical segments are Japan, China, Southeast Asia, and other countries, out of which the majority of the revenue comes from japan.