Why Checkpoint Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 66%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. CKPT rose sharply in today's pre-market trading.
Sun Pharma announced plans to acquire Checkpoint Therapeutics in a $355 million deal.
Checkpoint Therapeutics shares jumped 66% to $4.10 in the pre-market trading session.
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
- AtlasClear Holdings, Inc. ATCH rose 79.9% to $2.50 in pre-market trading after falling 12% on Friday.
- Sharps Technology, Inc. STSS gained 63.9% to $0.4863 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 12% on Friday.
- Icon Energy Corp. ICON gained 37.1% to $0.2315 in pre-market trading after jumping 16% on Friday.
- Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. TRVI gained 25.4% to $5.39 in pre-market trading after reporting topline results from its Phase 2a RIVER trial of Haduvio For the treatment of patients with RCC (N=66).
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SNOA gained 19% to $2.38 in pre-market after dipping 8% on Friday.
- NET Power Inc. NPWR rose 16.4% to $8.07 after gaining 7% on Friday.
- Veren Inc. VRN gained 14.1% to $5.60 in pre-market trading. Whitecap Resources and Veren announced plans to combine in a $15 billion transaction to create a leading Canadian light oil and condensate producer.
- Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. MLYS shares climbed 13.3% to $11.92 in pre-market trading after the company said it will announce topline data from its LAUNCH-HTN and ADVANCE-HTN trials on March 10.
- Exodus Movement, Inc. EXOD gained 6.8% to $31.39 in pre-market trading.
Losers
- Able View Global Inc. ABLV shares fell 26.4% to $1.28 in pre-market trading after jumping 129% on Friday.
- SUNation Energy Inc. SUNE dipped 18.2% to $0.3261 in pre-market trading after surging 125% on Friday.
- Advanced Biomed Inc. ADVB declined 17% to $3.03 in pre-market trading. Advanced Biomed announced the closing of $6.56 million initial public offering.
- Starbox Group Holdings Ltd. STBX shares fell 15.4% to $0.33 in pre-market trading after jumping 7% on Friday.
- Kazia Therapeutics Limited KZIA fell 15.3% to $1.00 in today's pre-market trading after jumping 40% on Friday.
- Plus Therapeutics, Inc. PSTV fell 13.4% to $1.36 in pre-market trading after gaining 9% on Friday.
- Twin Vee Powercats Co. VEEE shares tumbled 11.8% to $0.35 in pre-market trading.
- Phoenix Motor Inc. PEV fell 9.2% to $0.2965 in pre-market trading. Phoenix Motor said it projected 2024 revenue of $30 million-$31 million, up from $3 million in 2023.
- Intuitive Machines, Inc. LUNR shares dipped 9.2% to $7.95 in pre-market trading. Intuitive Machines shares dipped 22% on Friday after the company’s lander experienced technical issues.
- Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD fell 6.3% to $41.58 in pre-market trading.
