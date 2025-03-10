Why Checkpoint Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 66%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. CKPT rose sharply in today's pre-market trading.

Sun Pharma announced plans to acquire Checkpoint Therapeutics in a $355 million deal.

Checkpoint Therapeutics shares jumped 66% to $4.10 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

AtlasClear Holdings, Inc . ATCH rose 79.9% to $2.50 in pre-market trading after falling 12% on Friday.

Sharps Technology, Inc. STSS gained 63.9% to $0.4863 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 12% on Friday.

Icon Energy Corp. ICON gained 37.1% to $0.2315 in pre-market trading after jumping 16% on Friday.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc . TRVI gained 25.4% to $5.39 in pre-market trading after reporting topline results from its Phase 2a RIVER trial of Haduvio For the treatment of patients with RCC (N=66).

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc . SNOA gained 19% to $2.38 in pre-market after dipping 8% on Friday.

. gained 19% to $2.38 in pre-market after dipping 8% on Friday. NET Power Inc. NPWR rose 16.4% to $8.07 after gaining 7% on Friday.

Veren Inc. VRN gained 14.1% to $5.60 in pre-market trading. Whitecap Resources and Veren announced plans to combine in a $15 billion transaction to create a leading Canadian light oil and condensate producer.

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc . MLYS shares climbed 13.3% to $11.92 in pre-market trading after the company said it will announce topline data from its LAUNCH-HTN and ADVANCE-HTN trials on March 10.

. shares climbed 13.3% to $11.92 in pre-market trading after the company said it will announce topline data from its LAUNCH-HTN and ADVANCE-HTN trials on March 10. Exodus Movement, Inc. EXOD gained 6.8% to $31.39 in pre-market trading.

Losers

Able View Global Inc . ABLV shares fell 26.4% to $1.28 in pre-market trading after jumping 129% on Friday.

SUNation Energy Inc . SUNE dipped 18.2% to $0.3261 in pre-market trading after surging 125% on Friday.

Advanced Biomed Inc . ADVB declined 17% to $3.03 in pre-market trading. Advanced Biomed announced the closing of $6.56 million initial public offering.

Starbox Group Holdings Ltd . STBX shares fell 15.4% to $0.33 in pre-market trading after jumping 7% on Friday.

. shares fell 15.4% to $0.33 in pre-market trading after jumping 7% on Friday. Kazia Therapeutics Limited KZIA fell 15.3% to $1.00 in today's pre-market trading after jumping 40% on Friday.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc . PSTV fell 13.4% to $1.36 in pre-market trading after gaining 9% on Friday.

. fell 13.4% to $1.36 in pre-market trading after gaining 9% on Friday. Twin Vee Powercats Co. VEEE shares tumbled 11.8% to $0.35 in pre-market trading.

shares tumbled 11.8% to $0.35 in pre-market trading. Phoenix Motor Inc. PEV fell 9.2% to $0.2965 in pre-market trading. Phoenix Motor said it projected 2024 revenue of $30 million-$31 million, up from $3 million in 2023.

Intuitive Machines, Inc . LUNR shares dipped 9.2% to $7.95 in pre-market trading. Intuitive Machines shares dipped 22% on Friday after the company's lander experienced technical issues.

. shares dipped 9.2% to $7.95 in pre-market trading. Intuitive Machines shares dipped 22% on Friday after the company’s lander experienced technical issues. Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD fell 6.3% to $41.58 in pre-market trading.

