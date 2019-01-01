Exasol AG is a global technology company providing a next generation in-memory analytical database that enables customers to access and analyse data at high speed and scale. By using Exasol's database technology, organisations are able to implement and operate multiple analytical applications to improve their existing business processes or create new business models, which the company believes were previously very difficult, prohibitively expensive or impossible to implement due to existing database performance, hardware and/or cost constraints. The company's technology is used in a wide range of analytical use cases for financial reporting, data visualisation and predictive analytics and increasingly as the strategic enterprise data warehouse.