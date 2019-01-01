QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
7.5 - 29.03
Mkt Cap
498.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
23.8M
Outstanding
Exasol AG is a global technology company providing a next generation in-memory analytical database that enables customers to access and analyse data at high speed and scale. By using Exasol's database technology, organisations are able to implement and operate multiple analytical applications to improve their existing business processes or create new business models, which the company believes were previously very difficult, prohibitively expensive or impossible to implement due to existing database performance, hardware and/or cost constraints. The company's technology is used in a wide range of analytical use cases for financial reporting, data visualisation and predictive analytics and increasingly as the strategic enterprise data warehouse.

Exasol Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Exasol (EXLGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Exasol (OTCGM: EXLGF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Exasol's (EXLGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Exasol.

Q

What is the target price for Exasol (EXLGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Exasol

Q

Current Stock Price for Exasol (EXLGF)?

A

The stock price for Exasol (OTCGM: EXLGF) is $20.9 last updated Tue Aug 10 2021 13:39:15 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Exasol (EXLGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Exasol.

Q

When is Exasol (OTCGM:EXLGF) reporting earnings?

A

Exasol does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Exasol (EXLGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Exasol.

Q

What sector and industry does Exasol (EXLGF) operate in?

A

Exasol is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCGM.