QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
10 - 16.29
Mkt Cap
408.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
40.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
EverArc Holdings Ltd is a listed acquisition company. The company was formed to undertake an acquisition in the form of a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, a scheme of the arrangement, re-organization or similar business combination of a target company or business.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

EverArc Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy EverArc Holdings (EVREF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of EverArc Holdings (OTCEM: EVREF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are EverArc Holdings's (EVREF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for EverArc Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for EverArc Holdings (EVREF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for EverArc Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for EverArc Holdings (EVREF)?

A

The stock price for EverArc Holdings (OTCEM: EVREF) is $10 last updated Tue Oct 26 2021 20:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does EverArc Holdings (EVREF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for EverArc Holdings.

Q

When is EverArc Holdings (OTCEM:EVREF) reporting earnings?

A

EverArc Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is EverArc Holdings (EVREF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for EverArc Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does EverArc Holdings (EVREF) operate in?

A

EverArc Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.