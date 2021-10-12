Liability Laden Evergrande Now Eyes China's EV Market: CNBC
- Chinese property developer Evergrande Property's (OTC:EVGPF) (OTC:EVGPY) electric vehicle unit will make its EV debut in 2022, CNBC reports.
- The move marked its debut in the cutthroat market ruled by NIO Inc (NYSE: NIO), XPeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV), and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA).
- Evergrande interacted with suppliers and the local government in Tianjin's production base and pledged to push forward with mass production of its Hengchi-branded cars.
- Tianjin's local government agreed to coordinate with financial institutions to support Evergrande for mass production.
- Evergrande previously pledged annual production and sales of 1 million cars by 2025.
- The most indebted property developer's default has triggered concerns of a contagion effect, hampering the entire economy.
- XPeng admitted to producing 100,000 cars six years since its launch.
