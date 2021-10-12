 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Liability Laden Evergrande Now Eyes China's EV Market: CNBC
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 12, 2021 4:12pm   Comments
Share:
Liability Laden Evergrande Now Eyes China's EV Market: CNBC
  • Chinese property developer Evergrande Property's (OTC:EVGPF) (OTC:EVGPY) electric vehicle unit will make its EV debut in 2022, CNBC reports.
  • The move marked its debut in the cutthroat market ruled by NIO Inc (NYSE: NIO), XPeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV), and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA).
  • Evergrande interacted with suppliers and the local government in Tianjin's production base and pledged to push forward with mass production of its Hengchi-branded cars.
  • Tianjin's local government agreed to coordinate with financial institutions to support Evergrande for mass production.
  • Evergrande previously pledged annual production and sales of 1 million cars by 2025.
  • The most indebted property developer's default has triggered concerns of a contagion effect, hampering the entire economy.
  • XPeng admitted to producing 100,000 cars six years since its launch.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA + NIO)

Tesla Shows How It Makes Its Cars Safer In A Crash In New Video
Warren Buffett-Backed BYD Outsells Nio, XPeng And Li Auto Combined In September
Tesla Model X Deliveries To Begin In Q4 As Company Contacts Customers
This Is What Whales Are Betting On NIO
This Big Data Analytics Stock Has A Better One-Year Return Than Disney, Apple, Tesla And Microsoft
Tesla's Giga Shanghai Churned Out 55% of Global Q3 Deliveries, September China Sales at Record
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com