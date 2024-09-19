General Motors, Alphabet, Trade Desk And An Energy Stock On CNBC's 'Final Trades'

On CNBC's “Halftime Report Final Trades,” Jim Lebenthal said General Motors Company GM benefits from rate cuts.

General Motors, last week, agreed to explore collaboration with Hyundai Motor and expand its partnership with EVgo by installing 400 fast-charging stalls at key locations in major U.S. metropolitan areas. Additionally, the company is reportedly in talks to buy Chinese batteries made in the U.S. through its partnership with Japan's TDK.

Bryn Talkington of Requisite Capital Management named Energy Transfer LP ET, an energy play, which is up 16% year-to-date. The company also has a dividend yield of 8%, she added.

On Wednesday, UBS analyst Shneur Gershuni maintained Energy Transfer with a Buy rating and raised the price target from $22 to $23.

Joseph M. Terranova of Virtus Investment Partners said The Trade Desk, Inc. TTD, is pushing back to its Nov. 2021 all-time high level.

On Sept. 13, Wedbush analyst Scott Devitt maintained Trade Desk with an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $110 to $115.

Stephen Weiss of Short Hills Capital Partners said Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL is still undervalued.

Alphabet Google won its appeal against the European Commission’s €1.49 billion ($1.66 billion) antitrust fine for anticompetitive practices involving its online search advertising business. Luxembourg-based General Court delivered a reprieve to Google, nullifying the line about the $1.66 billion penalty in the European Commission’s five-year-old order against the search giant, reported Reuters.

Energy Transfer gained 0.6% to close at $16.11 during Wednesday's session.

Trade Desk shares gained 2.1% to settle at $108.02 on Wednesday.

Alphabet shares gained 0.3% to close at $160.81 during Wednesday's session.

General Motors shares gained 2.4% to settle at $48.66 on Wednesday.

