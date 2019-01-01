QQQ
Eros STX Global Corp is a film production and distribution company. It distributes its film content across multiplex chains and stand-alone theatres and broadcasts television content via tie-ups with channels such as ZEE TV and Star TV. The company also has a digital presence through its website; www.erosnow.com and an independent channel on Youtube. Geographically, it has a presence in India, North America, Europe and Rest of the world. The company primary revenue streams are derived from three channels: theatrical, television syndication and digital and ancillary.

Earnings

Eros STX Global Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Eros STX Global (ESGC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Eros STX Global (NYSE: ESGC) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Eros STX Global's (ESGC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Eros STX Global.

Q

What is the target price for Eros STX Global (ESGC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Eros STX Global

Q

Current Stock Price for Eros STX Global (ESGC)?

A

The stock price for Eros STX Global (NYSE: ESGC) is $2.85 last updated Today at 8:59:55 PM.

Q

Does Eros STX Global (ESGC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Eros STX Global.

Q

When is Eros STX Global (NYSE:ESGC) reporting earnings?

A

Eros STX Global’s $FY earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.

Q

Is Eros STX Global (ESGC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Eros STX Global.

Q

What sector and industry does Eros STX Global (ESGC) operate in?

A

Eros STX Global is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.