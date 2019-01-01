Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Erasca
The latest price target for Erasca (NASDAQ: ERAS) was reported by Evercore ISI Group on August 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $45.00 expecting ERAS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 685.34% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Erasca (NASDAQ: ERAS) was provided by Evercore ISI Group, and Erasca initiated their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Erasca, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Erasca was filed on August 10, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 10, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Erasca (ERAS) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $45.00. The current price Erasca (ERAS) is trading at is $5.73, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
