Epizyme Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is committed to rewriting treatment for cancer and other serious diseases through discovering, developing and commercializing novel epigenetic medicines. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma, Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias and PRMT5 inhibitor.