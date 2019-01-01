|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Epizyme (NASDAQ: EPZM) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Epizyme’s space includes: Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA), CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX), Connect Biopharma Hldgs (NASDAQ:CNTB), Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) and VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN).
The latest price target for Epizyme (NASDAQ: EPZM) was reported by Morgan Stanley on August 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.00 expecting EPZM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 252.11% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Epizyme (NASDAQ: EPZM) is $1.42 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Epizyme.
Epizyme’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Epizyme.
Epizyme is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.