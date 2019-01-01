QQQ
Range
1.41 - 1.55
Vol / Avg.
2.5M/3M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.01 - 10.97
Mkt Cap
231.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.55
P/E
-
EPS
-0.64
Shares
162.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Epizyme Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that is committed to rewriting treatment for cancer and other serious diseases through discovering, developing and commercializing novel epigenetic medicines. Its product candidates include tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL), Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma, Phase I dose-escalation and expansion study for children with INI1-negative solid tumors. The company is also developing additional programs, such as pinometostat, an intravenously administered small molecule inhibitor of DOT1L for the treatment of acute leukemias and PRMT5 inhibitor.

Epizyme Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Epizyme (EPZM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Epizyme (NASDAQ: EPZM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Epizyme's (EPZM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Epizyme (EPZM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Epizyme (NASDAQ: EPZM) was reported by Morgan Stanley on August 10, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.00 expecting EPZM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 252.11% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Epizyme (EPZM)?

A

The stock price for Epizyme (NASDAQ: EPZM) is $1.42 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Q

Does Epizyme (EPZM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Epizyme.

Q

When is Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) reporting earnings?

A

Epizyme’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Epizyme (EPZM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Epizyme.

Q

What sector and industry does Epizyme (EPZM) operate in?

A

Epizyme is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.