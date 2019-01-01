QQQ
Range
9.78 - 9.78
Vol / Avg.
0.2K/37.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.5 - 10.35
Mkt Cap
336.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.78
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
34.5M
Outstanding
Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp is a blank-check company. It is formed for the purpose of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

Empowerment & Inclusion Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Empowerment & Inclusion (EPWR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Empowerment & Inclusion (NYSE: EPWR) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Empowerment & Inclusion's (EPWR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Empowerment & Inclusion.

Q

What is the target price for Empowerment & Inclusion (EPWR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Empowerment & Inclusion

Q

Current Stock Price for Empowerment & Inclusion (EPWR)?

A

The stock price for Empowerment & Inclusion (NYSE: EPWR) is $9.76 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 20:50:36 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Empowerment & Inclusion (EPWR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Empowerment & Inclusion.

Q

When is Empowerment & Inclusion (NYSE:EPWR) reporting earnings?

A

Empowerment & Inclusion does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Empowerment & Inclusion (EPWR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Empowerment & Inclusion.

Q

What sector and industry does Empowerment & Inclusion (EPWR) operate in?

A

Empowerment & Inclusion is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.