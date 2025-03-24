March 24, 2025 3:30 AM 1 min read

KB Home, Intuitive Machines And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:

  • Wall Street expects KB Home KBH to report quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion after the closing bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. KB Home shares gained 0.4% to $60.00 in after-hours trading.
  • Tivic Health Systems Inc. TIVC posted a net loss of $5.7 million for the year ended Dec. 31, 2024, versus a year-ago loss of $8.2 million. Revenue (net of returns) fell to $0.8 million from $1.2 million. Tivic Health shares fell 6.1% to $3.3341 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Intuitive Machines Inc. LUNR to post a quarterly loss at 9 cents per share on revenue of $55.77 million. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Intuitive Machines shares rose 0.8% to $7.15 in after-hours trading.

  • Castor Maritime Inc. CTRM disclosed the sale of the M/V Magic Eclipse and M/V Magic Callisto for $28 million. Castor Maritime shares fell 0.4% to $2.55 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Enerpac Tool Group Corp. EPAC to post quarterly earnings at 40 cents per share on revenue of $141.60 million after the closing bell. Enerpac Tool Group shares rose 0.1% to $42.30 in after-hours trading.

