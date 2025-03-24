KB Home, Intuitive Machines And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Monday

With U.S. stock futures trading higher this morning on Monday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:
- Wall Street expects KB Home KBH to report quarterly earnings at $1.58 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion after the closing bell, according to data from Benzinga Pro. KB Home shares gained 0.4% to $60.00 in after-hours trading.
- Tivic Health Systems Inc. TIVC posted a net loss of $5.7 million for the year ended Dec. 31, 2024, versus a year-ago loss of $8.2 million. Revenue (net of returns) fell to $0.8 million from $1.2 million. Tivic Health shares fell 6.1% to $3.3341 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Intuitive Machines Inc. LUNR to post a quarterly loss at 9 cents per share on revenue of $55.77 million. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Intuitive Machines shares rose 0.8% to $7.15 in after-hours trading.
- Castor Maritime Inc. CTRM disclosed the sale of the M/V Magic Eclipse and M/V Magic Callisto for $28 million. Castor Maritime shares fell 0.4% to $2.55 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Enerpac Tool Group Corp. EPAC to post quarterly earnings at 40 cents per share on revenue of $141.60 million after the closing bell. Enerpac Tool Group shares rose 0.1% to $42.30 in after-hours trading.
Photo courtesy: Shutterstock
