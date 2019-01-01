Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Mar 23
EPS
$0.140
Quarterly Revenue
$136.6M
Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)
$136.6M
Earnings History
Enerpac Tool Group Questions & Answers
When is Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) reporting earnings?
Enerpac Tool Group (EPAC) is scheduled to report earnings on June 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 23, 2022 for Q2.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC)?
The Actual EPS was $0.32, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Enerpac Tool Group’s (NYSE:EPAC) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $295.4M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
