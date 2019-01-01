ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Enerpac Tool Group
(NYSE:EPAC)
20.32
0.12[0.59%]
At close: May 27
20.20
-0.1200[-0.59%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low20.17 - 20.58
52 Week High/Low16.25 - 28.26
Open / Close20.4 / 20.32
Float / Outstanding38M / 60.6M
Vol / Avg.922.6K / 306.1K
Mkt Cap1.2B
P/E32.77
50d Avg. Price20.68
Div / Yield0.04/0.20%
Payout Ratio6.45
EPS0.02
Total Float38M

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Enerpac Tool Group reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Mar 23

EPS

$0.140

Quarterly Revenue

$136.6M

Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)

$136.6M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Enerpac Tool Group using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Enerpac Tool Group Questions & Answers

Q
When is Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) reporting earnings?
A

Enerpac Tool Group (EPAC) is scheduled to report earnings on June 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on March 23, 2022 for Q2.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.32, which beat the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were Enerpac Tool Group’s (NYSE:EPAC) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $295.4M, which beat the estimate of $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.