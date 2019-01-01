QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Enerkon Solar International Inc is engaged in the construction of industrial and commercial Solar Power Utility Scale Plants in Turkey, Mozambique, Egypt and the United States. The company is focused on providing utility-scale PV solar energy solutions.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Enerkon Solar Intl Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Enerkon Solar Intl (ENKS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Enerkon Solar Intl (OTCPK: ENKS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Enerkon Solar Intl's (ENKS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Enerkon Solar Intl.

Q

What is the target price for Enerkon Solar Intl (ENKS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Enerkon Solar Intl

Q

Current Stock Price for Enerkon Solar Intl (ENKS)?

A

The stock price for Enerkon Solar Intl (OTCPK: ENKS) is $0.0651 last updated Today at 8:59:50 PM.

Q

Does Enerkon Solar Intl (ENKS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Enerkon Solar Intl.

Q

When is Enerkon Solar Intl (OTCPK:ENKS) reporting earnings?

A

Enerkon Solar Intl does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Enerkon Solar Intl (ENKS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Enerkon Solar Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does Enerkon Solar Intl (ENKS) operate in?

A

Enerkon Solar Intl is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.