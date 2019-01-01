Enka Insaat Ve Sanayi AS provides a full range of design, engineering, construction, and project management services in various sectors. It creates power plants, production facilities, transportation systems, and other construction projects. If needed, the company will engineer and fabricate structures for installation and modularization. Enka Insaat Ve Sanayi has four operating segments: construction contracts; rental, trade and manufacturing; and energy (the majority of total revenue). Additional revenue is generated from aftermarket support and services, and the company utilizes a mix of traditional engineering disciplines to produce results. The company derives the majority of its revenue from Turkey, but the company does operate in various European nations.