Enka Insaat Ve Sanayi AS provides a full range of design, engineering, construction, and project management services in various sectors. It creates power plants, production facilities, transportation systems, and other construction projects. If needed, the company will engineer and fabricate structures for installation and modularization. Enka Insaat Ve Sanayi has four operating segments: construction contracts; rental, trade and manufacturing; and energy (the majority of total revenue). Additional revenue is generated from aftermarket support and services, and the company utilizes a mix of traditional engineering disciplines to produce results. The company derives the majority of its revenue from Turkey, but the company does operate in various European nations.

Enka Insaat Ve Sanayi Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Enka Insaat Ve Sanayi (EKIVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Enka Insaat Ve Sanayi (OTCPK: EKIVF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Enka Insaat Ve Sanayi's (EKIVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Enka Insaat Ve Sanayi.

Q

What is the target price for Enka Insaat Ve Sanayi (EKIVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Enka Insaat Ve Sanayi

Q

Current Stock Price for Enka Insaat Ve Sanayi (EKIVF)?

A

The stock price for Enka Insaat Ve Sanayi (OTCPK: EKIVF) is $1.117278 last updated Tue Jan 12 2021 16:57:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Enka Insaat Ve Sanayi (EKIVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Enka Insaat Ve Sanayi.

Q

When is Enka Insaat Ve Sanayi (OTCPK:EKIVF) reporting earnings?

A

Enka Insaat Ve Sanayi does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Enka Insaat Ve Sanayi (EKIVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Enka Insaat Ve Sanayi.

Q

What sector and industry does Enka Insaat Ve Sanayi (EKIVF) operate in?

A

Enka Insaat Ve Sanayi is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.