Endo International PLC is a specialty pharmaceutical company with a considerable presence in pain management, urology, orthopedics, endocrinology, bariatrics, and others. It operates in four segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals. Some of its products include XIAFLEX, SUPPRELIN, PERCOCET, TESTOPEL, VASOSTRICT, ADRENALIN, and APLISOL. The majority of its revenue comes from the United States.