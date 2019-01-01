QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
2.91 - 3.09
Vol / Avg.
2.8M/4.8M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.94 - 10.73
Mkt Cap
689.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.99
P/E
5.47
EPS
-0.33
Shares
233.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 15, 2022, 12:46PM
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 7:32AM
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 7:33AM
Benzinga - Jan 18, 2022, 7:03AM
Benzinga - Jan 13, 2022, 7:34AM
Benzinga - Dec 23, 2021, 2:20PM
Benzinga - Dec 23, 2021, 6:00AM
Benzinga - Dec 16, 2021, 2:53PM
Benzinga - Dec 16, 2021, 7:40AM
Benzinga - Dec 15, 2021, 10:24AM
Benzinga - Dec 15, 2021, 9:48AM
Benzinga - Nov 22, 2021, 10:57AM
Benzinga - Nov 18, 2021, 7:40AM
Benzinga - Nov 17, 2021, 7:41AM
Benzinga - Nov 8, 2021, 7:31AM
Benzinga - Nov 5, 2021, 2:17PM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 6:02PM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 6:01PM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 7:50AM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals
Endo International PLC is a specialty pharmaceutical company with a considerable presence in pain management, urology, orthopedics, endocrinology, bariatrics, and others. It operates in four segments: Branded Pharmaceuticals, Sterile Injectables, Generic Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals. Some of its products include XIAFLEX, SUPPRELIN, PERCOCET, TESTOPEL, VASOSTRICT, ADRENALIN, and APLISOL. The majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.670

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-28

REV731.400M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Endo International Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Endo International (ENDP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Endo International (NASDAQ: ENDP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Endo International's (ENDP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Endo International (ENDP) stock?

A

The latest price target for Endo International (NASDAQ: ENDP) was reported by Barclays on December 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.00 expecting ENDP to rise to within 12 months (a possible 69.49% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Endo International (ENDP)?

A

The stock price for Endo International (NASDAQ: ENDP) is $2.95 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Q

Does Endo International (ENDP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Endo International.

Q

When is Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) reporting earnings?

A

Endo International’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Endo International (ENDP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Endo International.

Q

What sector and industry does Endo International (ENDP) operate in?

A

Endo International is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.