Enbridge (NYSE:ENB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Enbridge reported in-line EPS of $0.66 versus an estimate of $0.66.

Revenue was up $2.33 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 0.17% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Enbridge's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.58 0.47 0.55 0.55 EPS Actual 0.54 0.47 0.54 0.64 Revenue Estimate 8.88B 8.07B 10.14B 10.14B Revenue Actual 9.89B 9.11B 8.90B 9.62B

