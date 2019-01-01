Enbridge (NYSE:ENB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Enbridge reported in-line EPS of $0.66 versus an estimate of $0.66.
Revenue was up $2.33 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04 which was followed by a 0.17% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Enbridge's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.58
|0.47
|0.55
|0.55
|EPS Actual
|0.54
|0.47
|0.54
|0.64
|Revenue Estimate
|8.88B
|8.07B
|10.14B
|10.14B
|Revenue Actual
|9.89B
|9.11B
|8.90B
|9.62B
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Enbridge using advanced sorting and filters.
Enbridge Questions & Answers
Enbridge (ENB) is scheduled to report earnings on July 29, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 6, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $0.33, which missed the estimate of $0.39.
The Actual Revenue was $8.9B, which beat the estimate of $8.4B.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.