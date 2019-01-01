Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Embark Technology
Embark Technology Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Embark Technology (NASDAQ: EMBK) was reported by Citigroup on May 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $6.00 expecting EMBK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 300.00% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Embark Technology (NASDAQ: EMBK) was provided by Citigroup, and Embark Technology maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Embark Technology, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Embark Technology was filed on May 11, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 11, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Embark Technology (EMBK) rating was a maintained with a price target of $11.00 to $6.00. The current price Embark Technology (EMBK) is trading at is $1.50, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
