There is no Press for this Ticker
Embarr Downs Inc is a holding company that operates through its subsidiaries. It is engaged in the business of buying, selling and racing of thoroughbreds, acquisition, and renovation of single family and multi-family properties in the U.S. with the intent of reselling or renting the property after renovations, providing consulting services to companies and developing various gourmet food products. The company mainly operates in the United States of America.

Embarr Downs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Embarr Downs (EMBR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Embarr Downs (OTCEM: EMBR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Embarr Downs's (EMBR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Embarr Downs.

Q

What is the target price for Embarr Downs (EMBR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Embarr Downs

Q

Current Stock Price for Embarr Downs (EMBR)?

A

The stock price for Embarr Downs (OTCEM: EMBR) is $0.0001 last updated Thu Jan 20 2022 18:29:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Embarr Downs (EMBR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Embarr Downs.

Q

When is Embarr Downs (OTCEM:EMBR) reporting earnings?

A

Embarr Downs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Embarr Downs (EMBR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Embarr Downs.

Q

What sector and industry does Embarr Downs (EMBR) operate in?

A

Embarr Downs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.