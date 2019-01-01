QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
4.33 - 4.59
Vol / Avg.
462K/968K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.01 - 10.49
Mkt Cap
2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
4.44
P/E
-
Shares
449.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Jan 13, 2022, 7:07AM
Benzinga - Jan 12, 2022, 3:20PM
Benzinga - Jan 11, 2022, 5:06AM
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 10:55AM
Benzinga - Jan 6, 2022, 10:32AM
Benzinga - Dec 9, 2021, 1:51PM
Benzinga - Dec 9, 2021, 7:11AM
load more
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Embark Technology Inc is engaged in providing software and associated services that power self-driving trucks. It offers operational savings and collaborates with carriers, truck manufacturers, and tier 1 suppliers. The company's products include Embark Driver, Embark Universal Interface, and Embark Guardian.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-19
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Embark Technology Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Embark Technology (EMBK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Embark Technology (NASDAQ: EMBK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Embark Technology's (EMBK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Embark Technology (EMBK) stock?

A

The latest price target for Embark Technology (NASDAQ: EMBK) was reported by Keybanc on January 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting EMBK to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Embark Technology (EMBK)?

A

The stock price for Embark Technology (NASDAQ: EMBK) is $4.34 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Q

Does Embark Technology (EMBK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Embark Technology.

Q

When is Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) reporting earnings?

A

Embark Technology’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.

Q

Is Embark Technology (EMBK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Embark Technology.

Q

What sector and industry does Embark Technology (EMBK) operate in?

A

Embark Technology is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.