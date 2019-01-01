Eastern Platinum Ltd owns directly and indirectly a number of PGM and chrome assets in the Republic of South Africa. All of the company's properties are situated on the western and eastern limbs of the Bushveld Complex, the geological environment that hosts approximately 80% of the world's PGM-bearing ore. Operations at the Crocodile River Mine include re-mining and processing its tailings resource, with an offtake of the chrome concentrate to Union Goal from the Zandfontein UG2 tailings facility and the processing and extraction of platinum group metals.