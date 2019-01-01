QQQ
Range
0.22 - 0.22
Vol / Avg.
46.6K/10.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.19 - 0.38
Mkt Cap
30.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.22
P/E
4.34
EPS
-0.02
Shares
137.8M
Outstanding
Eastern Platinum Ltd owns directly and indirectly a number of PGM and chrome assets in the Republic of South Africa. All of the company's properties are situated on the western and eastern limbs of the Bushveld Complex, the geological environment that hosts approximately 80% of the world's PGM-bearing ore. Operations at the Crocodile River Mine include re-mining and processing its tailings resource, with an offtake of the chrome concentrate to Union Goal from the Zandfontein UG2 tailings facility and the processing and extraction of platinum group metals.

Eastern Platinum Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Eastern Platinum (ELRFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Eastern Platinum (OTCPK: ELRFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Eastern Platinum's (ELRFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Eastern Platinum.

Q

What is the target price for Eastern Platinum (ELRFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Eastern Platinum

Q

Current Stock Price for Eastern Platinum (ELRFF)?

A

The stock price for Eastern Platinum (OTCPK: ELRFF) is $0.2219 last updated Today at 6:23:35 PM.

Q

Does Eastern Platinum (ELRFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Eastern Platinum.

Q

When is Eastern Platinum (OTCPK:ELRFF) reporting earnings?

A

Eastern Platinum does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Eastern Platinum (ELRFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Eastern Platinum.

Q

What sector and industry does Eastern Platinum (ELRFF) operate in?

A

Eastern Platinum is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.