Elkem ASA offers advanced material solutions shaping a better and more sustainable future. The company develops silicones, silicon products, and carbon solutions by combining natural raw materials, renewable energy, and human ingenuity. Elkem helps its customers create and improve essential innovations like electric mobility, digital communications, health, and personal care as well as smarter and more sustainable cities. Elkem has three reportable segments namely Silicones, Silicon Products, and Carbon Solutions. It generates most of the revenue from the Silicones segment.