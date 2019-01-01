QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Elcom International Inc develops and licenses proprietary software systems that enable users to buy and sell merchandise through computer networks. The company's Personal Electronic Commerce Online System is software that enables clients to automate procurement functions, such as pricing, invoicing, and payment. In addition, users can create electronic marketplaces to conduct online transactions with both suppliers and distributors. PECOS is offered as both licensed software and as a hosted application.

Elcom International Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Elcom International (ELCO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Elcom International (OTCEM: ELCO) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Elcom International's (ELCO) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Elcom International.

Q

What is the target price for Elcom International (ELCO) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Elcom International

Q

Current Stock Price for Elcom International (ELCO)?

A

The stock price for Elcom International (OTCEM: ELCO) is $11 last updated Wed Nov 24 2021 14:43:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Elcom International (ELCO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Elcom International.

Q

When is Elcom International (OTCEM:ELCO) reporting earnings?

A

Elcom International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Elcom International (ELCO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Elcom International.

Q

What sector and industry does Elcom International (ELCO) operate in?

A

Elcom International is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.