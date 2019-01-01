Engagement Labs Inc operates in the segment of intelligent data, analytics, and insights for marketers and organizations to track, measure and benchmark the conversations happening around their brand or industry, both online and offline. Its Solutions include TotalSocial, which is a data and analytics platform that provides brands with unique insights, improved marketing ROI, and strategies to grow revenue. Its geographical segments are Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.