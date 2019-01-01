QQQ
Range
0.02 - 0.02
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/20.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.11
Mkt Cap
965.4K
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.02
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
46.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Engagement Labs Inc operates in the segment of intelligent data, analytics, and insights for marketers and organizations to track, measure and benchmark the conversations happening around their brand or industry, both online and offline. Its Solutions include TotalSocial, which is a data and analytics platform that provides brands with unique insights, improved marketing ROI, and strategies to grow revenue. Its geographical segments are Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

Engagement Labs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Engagement Labs (ELBSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Engagement Labs (OTCPK: ELBSF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Engagement Labs's (ELBSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Engagement Labs.

Q

What is the target price for Engagement Labs (ELBSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Engagement Labs

Q

Current Stock Price for Engagement Labs (ELBSF)?

A

The stock price for Engagement Labs (OTCPK: ELBSF) is $0.02062 last updated Today at 2:42:01 PM.

Q

Does Engagement Labs (ELBSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Engagement Labs.

Q

When is Engagement Labs (OTCPK:ELBSF) reporting earnings?

A

Engagement Labs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Engagement Labs (ELBSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Engagement Labs.

Q

What sector and industry does Engagement Labs (ELBSF) operate in?

A

Engagement Labs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.