Envela (AMEX:ELA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

The latest price target for Envela (AMEX: ELA) was reported by Lake Street on July 28, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $10.00 expecting ELA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 55.52% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Envela (AMEX: ELA) was provided by Lake Street, and Envela initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Envela, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Envela was filed on July 28, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around July 28, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Envela (ELA) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $10.00. The current price Envela (ELA) is trading at is $6.43, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
