Envela Plans To Purchase Property For Next Solar-Recycling Facility
- Envela Corp (NYSE: ELA) subsidiary, Echo Environmental Holdings LLC, has signed an agreement to acquire property for its solar-recycling facility in Arizona.
- The purchase is expected to expand the company's capacity to recycle solar panels, PV cells, inverters, and other PV-system components.
- The property is located near the company's Chandler IT asset-disposition (ITAD) facility in Mesa, Arizona.
- The company expects the purchase to close in the third quarter of 2022.
- Echo offers sustainable end-of-life solutions for photovoltaic (PV) electric-generative systems through refurbishing, reuse, and recycling.
- Price Action: ELA shares traded lower by 5.48% at $5.00 on the last check Friday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.