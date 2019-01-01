QQQ
Range
4.02 - 4.17
Vol / Avg.
144.7K/237.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
3.53 - 11.67
Mkt Cap
137.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
4.12
P/E
-
EPS
-0.65
Shares
34M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of drugs for serious, rare and ultra-rare diseases with high unmet medical needs and no approved therapies. Its program lonafarnib, a prenylation inhibitor, boosted with ritonavir, for the treatment of Hepatitis Delta Virus (HDV) infection, is in Phase 3 clinical development. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib (LNF) in HDV, Peginterferon Lambda (lambda) in HDV, LNF in Progeria and Progeroid Laminopathies (PL), Avexitide in Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia (PBH), and Avexitide in Congenital Hyperinsulinism (CHI), all advancing toward Phase 3.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (EIGR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: EIGR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Eiger BioPharmaceuticals's (EIGR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (EIGR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: EIGR) was reported by Citigroup on August 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 27.00 expecting EIGR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 566.67% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (EIGR)?

A

The stock price for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: EIGR) is $4.05 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.

Q

Does Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (EIGR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals.

Q

When is Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) reporting earnings?

A

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (EIGR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals.

Q

What sector and industry does Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (EIGR) operate in?

A

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.