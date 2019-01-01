Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of drugs for serious, rare and ultra-rare diseases with high unmet medical needs and no approved therapies. Its program lonafarnib, a prenylation inhibitor, boosted with ritonavir, for the treatment of Hepatitis Delta Virus (HDV) infection, is in Phase 3 clinical development. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib (LNF) in HDV, Peginterferon Lambda (lambda) in HDV, LNF in Progeria and Progeroid Laminopathies (PL), Avexitide in Post-Bariatric Hypoglycemia (PBH), and Avexitide in Congenital Hyperinsulinism (CHI), all advancing toward Phase 3.