|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: EIGR) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’s space includes: Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE), Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM), OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX), Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) and Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR).
The latest price target for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: EIGR) was reported by Citigroup on August 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 27.00 expecting EIGR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 566.67% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: EIGR) is $4.05 last updated Today at 9:00:04 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals.
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Eiger BioPharmaceuticals.
Eiger BioPharmaceuticals is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.