Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 16
EPS
$-0.080
Quarterly Revenue
$47.2M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$47.2M
Earnings History
Enthusiast Gaming Questions & Answers
When is Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) reporting earnings?
Enthusiast Gaming (EGLX) is scheduled to report earnings on August 9, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.09, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Enthusiast Gaming’s (NASDAQ:EGLX) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $30.2M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
