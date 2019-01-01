Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc is a gaming company building the media platform for video games and esports fans to connect and engage worldwide. Reaching over 300 million gamers every month, the company is a member of the Comscore 100 ranking of the top Internet Properties in the U.S and the largest in the Gaming Information category on mobile devices. Combining the elements of its four core pillars; Media, Talent, Esports and Experiential, Enthusiast Gaming provides a engagement opportunity resulting in more points of connection than any other video game and esports platform, with unparalleled access to the influential and lucrative GenZ and Millennial audience.