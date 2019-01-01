QQQ
Range
2.76 - 2.98
Vol / Avg.
345.2K/751.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.84 - 8.88
Mkt Cap
374.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.96
P/E
-
EPS
-0.1
Shares
133.6M
Outstanding
Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc is a gaming company building the media platform for video games and esports fans to connect and engage worldwide. Reaching over 300 million gamers every month, the company is a member of the Comscore 100 ranking of the top Internet Properties in the U.S and the largest in the Gaming Information category on mobile devices. Combining the elements of its four core pillars; Media, Talent, Esports and Experiential, Enthusiast Gaming provides a engagement opportunity resulting in more points of connection than any other video game and esports platform, with unparalleled access to the influential and lucrative GenZ and Millennial audience.

Enthusiast Gaming Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Enthusiast Gaming (EGLX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ: EGLX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Enthusiast Gaming's (EGLX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Enthusiast Gaming.

Q

What is the target price for Enthusiast Gaming (EGLX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ: EGLX) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on November 24, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.00 expecting EGLX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 185.44% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Enthusiast Gaming (EGLX)?

A

The stock price for Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ: EGLX) is $2.8027 last updated Today at 8:58:22 PM.

Q

Does Enthusiast Gaming (EGLX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Enthusiast Gaming.

Q

When is Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) reporting earnings?

A

Enthusiast Gaming’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 10, 2022.

Q

Is Enthusiast Gaming (EGLX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Enthusiast Gaming.

Q

What sector and industry does Enthusiast Gaming (EGLX) operate in?

A

Enthusiast Gaming is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.