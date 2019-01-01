ñol

Edgio, Inc. - Common Stock
(NASDAQ:EGIO)
2.20
At close: Jun 16
2.31
0.1100[5.00%]
After Hours: 4:27PM EDT

Edgio, Inc. - Common Stock (NASDAQ:EGIO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Edgio, Inc. - Common Stock reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 28

EPS

$-0.040

Quarterly Revenue

$58M

Annual Revenue

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Edgio, Inc. - Common Stock using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

Edgio, Inc. - Common Stock Questions & Answers

Q
When is Edgio, Inc. - Common Stock (NASDAQ:EGIO) reporting earnings?
A

Edgio, Inc. - Common Stock (EGIO) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Edgio, Inc. - Common Stock (NASDAQ:EGIO)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.03, which beat the estimate of $0.01.

Q
What were Edgio, Inc. - Common Stock’s (NASDAQ:EGIO) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $45.4M, which beat the estimate of $45.3M.

