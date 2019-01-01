Edgio, Inc. - Common Stock (NASDAQ:EGIO), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 28
EPS
$-0.040
Quarterly Revenue
$58M
Annual Revenue
–
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Edgio, Inc. - Common Stock using advanced sorting and filters.
Edgio, Inc. - Common Stock Questions & Answers
When is Edgio, Inc. - Common Stock (NASDAQ:EGIO) reporting earnings?
Edgio, Inc. - Common Stock (EGIO) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Edgio, Inc. - Common Stock (NASDAQ:EGIO)?
The Actual EPS was $0.03, which beat the estimate of $0.01.
What were Edgio, Inc. - Common Stock’s (NASDAQ:EGIO) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $45.4M, which beat the estimate of $45.3M.
