Top Wall Street Forecasters Revamp 8x8 Expectations Ahead Of Q4 Earnings

8×8, Inc. EGHT will release its fourth-quarter earnings results after the closing bell on Monday, May 19.

Analysts expect the Campbell, California-based company to report quarterly earnings at 8 cents per share, compared to 8 cents per share in the year-ago period. According to data from Benzinga Pro, 8×8 projects quarterly revenue at $177.98 million, compared to $179.41 million a year earlier.

On May 13, 8×8 strengthened Irish market presence with expanded CCMA Ireland partnership.

8×8 shares closed at $1.81 on Friday.

Rosenblatt analyst Catherine Trebnick maintained a Buy rating and cut the price target from $3.3 to $2.7 on April 24, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 72%.

Wells Fargo analyst Michael Turrin maintained an Underweight rating and slashed the price target from $2 to $1.5 on April 22, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 63%.

Morgan Stanley analyst Meta Marshall maintained an Underweight rating and cut the price target from $2.6 to $1.9 on April 16, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 77%.

Mizuho analyst Siti Panigrahi maintained an Underperform rating and slashed the price target from $2.5 to $2 on April 15, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 60%.

Barclays analyst Ryan Macwilliams maintained an Equal-Weight rating and raised the price target from $2.5 to $3 on Feb. 5, 2025. This analyst has an accuracy rate of 66%.

