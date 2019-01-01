8x8 (NYSE:EGHT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for 8x8
8x8 Questions & Answers
The latest price target for 8x8 (NYSE: EGHT) was reported by Mizuho on May 11, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $10.00 expecting EGHT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 34.23% upside). 15 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for 8x8 (NYSE: EGHT) was provided by Mizuho, and 8x8 maintained their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of 8x8, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for 8x8 was filed on May 11, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 11, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest 8x8 (EGHT) rating was a maintained with a price target of $15.00 to $10.00. The current price 8x8 (EGHT) is trading at is $7.45, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.