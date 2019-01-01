QQQ
Range
0.58 - 0.6
Vol / Avg.
32.3K/52.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.56 - 1.78
Mkt Cap
85.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.59
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
146.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Oct 13, 2021, 3:57PM
Electrovaya Inc designs develop and manufacture proprietary lithium-ion batteries, battery systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation and other specialized applications. It is a technology-focused company with extensive IP. The company generates revenue from the sale of batteries and battery systems. Business operations are segmented based on large format batteries and others. Geographically it earns key revenue from the United States.

Analyst Ratings

Electrovaya Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Electrovaya (EFLVF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Electrovaya (OTCQB: EFLVF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Electrovaya's (EFLVF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Electrovaya.

Q

What is the target price for Electrovaya (EFLVF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Electrovaya

Q

Current Stock Price for Electrovaya (EFLVF)?

A

The stock price for Electrovaya (OTCQB: EFLVF) is $0.58425 last updated Today at 8:01:29 PM.

Q

Does Electrovaya (EFLVF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Electrovaya.

Q

When is Electrovaya (OTCQB:EFLVF) reporting earnings?

A

Electrovaya does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Electrovaya (EFLVF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Electrovaya.

Q

What sector and industry does Electrovaya (EFLVF) operate in?

A

Electrovaya is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.