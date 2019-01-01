Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 26
EPS
$0.690
Quarterly Revenue
$718.5M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$718.5M
Earnings History
Euronet Worldwide Questions & Answers
When is Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) reporting earnings?
Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) is scheduled to report earnings on July 27, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 26, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT)?
The Actual EPS was $1.09, which beat the estimate of $1.08.
What were Euronet Worldwide’s (NASDAQ:EEFT) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $536.6M, which beat the estimate of $511.3M.
