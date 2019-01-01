Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Euronet Worldwide
Euronet Worldwide Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ: EEFT) was reported by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods on April 22, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $164.00 expecting EEFT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 34.23% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ: EEFT) was provided by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, and Euronet Worldwide initiated their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Euronet Worldwide, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Euronet Worldwide was filed on April 22, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 22, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $164.00. The current price Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) is trading at is $122.18, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
