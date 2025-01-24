This PVH Analyst Is No Longer Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Friday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades, downgrades and initiations, please see our analyst ratings page.

Jefferies analyst Chris LaFemina downgraded the rating for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. FCX from Buy to Hold and lowered the price target from $48 to $40. Freeport-McMoRan shares closed at $38.50 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

JP Morgan analyst Jeffrey Zekauskas downgraded CF Industries Holdings, Inc . CF from Neutral to Underweight and slashed the price target from $82 to $75. CF Industries shares closed at $95.24 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

Citigroup analyst Michelle Fang downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. EDU from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $83 to $50. New Oriental Education shares closed at $46.75 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

JP Morgan analyst Matthew Boss downgraded the rating for PVH Corp. PVH from Overweight to Neutral and slashed the price target from $149 to $113. PVH shares closed at $96.32 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

B of A Securities analyst Ronald Epstein downgraded Textron Inc. TXT from Buy to Neutral and lowered the price target from $110 to $85. Textron shares closed at $78.21 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.

