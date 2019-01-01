ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
New Oriental Education
(NYSE:EDU)
11.92
0.11[0.93%]
At close: May 27
11.92
00
After Hours: 7:56PM EDT
Day High/Low11.45 - 12.01
52 Week High/Low0.84 - 13.43
Open / Close11.77 / 11.92
Float / Outstanding- / 169.7M
Vol / Avg.1.5M / 20.6M
Mkt Cap2B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price8.27
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.7
Total Float-

New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

New Oriental Education reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Apr 26

EPS

$-0.560

Quarterly Revenue

$614.1M

Annual Revenue (as of Feb 28)

$614.1M

Earnings Recap

 

New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

New Oriental Education reported an EPS of $-0.06.

Revenue was down $575.91 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 4.59% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at New Oriental Education's past performance:

 

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate 0.04 0.07
EPS Actual -0.03 0.10
Revenue Estimate 1.13B 1.14B
Revenue Actual 1.21B 1.19B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of New Oriental Education using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

New Oriental Education Questions & Answers

Q
When is New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) reporting earnings?
A

New Oriental Education (EDU) is scheduled to report earnings on July 6, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 26, 2022 for Q3.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU)?
A

The Actual EPS was $0.41, which beat the estimate of $0.38.

Q
What were New Oriental Education’s (NYSE:EDU) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $486.4M, which beat the estimate of $478.8M.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.