New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

New Oriental Education reported an EPS of $-0.06.

Revenue was down $575.91 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 4.59% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at New Oriental Education's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.04 0.07 EPS Actual -0.03 0.10 Revenue Estimate 1.13B 1.14B Revenue Actual 1.21B 1.19B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.