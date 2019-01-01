New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, April 26, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
New Oriental Education reported an EPS of $-0.06.
Revenue was down $575.91 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 4.59% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at New Oriental Education's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.04
|0.07
|EPS Actual
|-0.03
|0.10
|Revenue Estimate
|1.13B
|1.14B
|Revenue Actual
|1.21B
|1.19B
Earnings History
New Oriental Education Questions & Answers
New Oriental Education (EDU) is scheduled to report earnings on July 6, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 26, 2022 for Q3.
The Actual EPS was $0.41, which beat the estimate of $0.38.
The Actual Revenue was $486.4M, which beat the estimate of $478.8M.
