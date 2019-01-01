QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Professional Services
E-data Corp is engaged in the business of managing a patent, referred to as the Freeny Patent that is entitled a system for reproducing information in material objects at a point of sale location.

E-data Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy E-data (EDTA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of E-data (OTCEM: EDTA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are E-data's (EDTA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for E-data.

Q

What is the target price for E-data (EDTA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for E-data

Q

Current Stock Price for E-data (EDTA)?

A

The stock price for E-data (OTCEM: EDTA) is $0.000001 last updated Tue Nov 30 2021 14:39:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does E-data (EDTA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for E-data.

Q

When is E-data (OTCEM:EDTA) reporting earnings?

A

E-data does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is E-data (EDTA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for E-data.

Q

What sector and industry does E-data (EDTA) operate in?

A

E-data is in the Industrials sector and Professional Services industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.