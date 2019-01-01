|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Exceed Co (OTCEM: EDSFF) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Exceed Co.
There is no analysis for Exceed Co
The stock price for Exceed Co (OTCEM: EDSFF) is $0.0001 last updated Wed Feb 09 2022 16:58:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Exceed Co.
Exceed Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Exceed Co.
Exceed Co is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.