Exceed Co Ltd is engaged in the apparel industry. Its activities comprise of design, development, and wholesale of sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, and accessories, under its own brand. Its products include footwear, which comprises running, leisure, basketball, skateboarding, canvas, tennis, and outdoor footwear; apparel, which comprises sports tops, pants, jackets, tracksuits and coats, and accessories, which comprise bags, socks, hats, and caps.