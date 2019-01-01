QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods
Exceed Co Ltd is engaged in the apparel industry. Its activities comprise of design, development, and wholesale of sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, and accessories, under its own brand. Its products include footwear, which comprises running, leisure, basketball, skateboarding, canvas, tennis, and outdoor footwear; apparel, which comprises sports tops, pants, jackets, tracksuits and coats, and accessories, which comprise bags, socks, hats, and caps.

Exceed Co Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Exceed Co (EDSFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Exceed Co (OTCEM: EDSFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Exceed Co's (EDSFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Exceed Co.

Q

What is the target price for Exceed Co (EDSFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Exceed Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Exceed Co (EDSFF)?

A

The stock price for Exceed Co (OTCEM: EDSFF) is $0.0001 last updated Wed Feb 09 2022 16:58:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Exceed Co (EDSFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Exceed Co.

Q

When is Exceed Co (OTCEM:EDSFF) reporting earnings?

A

Exceed Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Exceed Co (EDSFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Exceed Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Exceed Co (EDSFF) operate in?

A

Exceed Co is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.