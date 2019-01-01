EDP Renovaveis SA is a renewable energy developer that builds, owns, and operates electricity facilities for its generation portfolio as well as third parties. The company's operating segment is based on geographical regions such as Europe; North America and Brazil. It derives a majority of revenue from the Europe segment. Europe segment includes companies operating in Spain, Portugal, Belgium, France, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Romania, the United Kingdom, and Greece. The company main areas of business are within the onshore wind, offshore wind and solar.