Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0K
Div / Yield
0.19/0.48%
52 Wk
40 - 53.59
Mkt Cap
19.2B
Payout Ratio
18.49
Open
-
P/E
41.24
EPS
0.01
Shares
480.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers
EDP Renovaveis SA is a renewable energy developer that builds, owns, and operates electricity facilities for its generation portfolio as well as third parties. The company's operating segment is based on geographical regions such as Europe; North America and Brazil. It derives a majority of revenue from the Europe segment. Europe segment includes companies operating in Spain, Portugal, Belgium, France, Italy, Netherlands, Poland, Romania, the United Kingdom, and Greece. The company main areas of business are within the onshore wind, offshore wind and solar.

EDP Renovaveis Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy EDP Renovaveis (EDRVY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of EDP Renovaveis (OTCPK: EDRVY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are EDP Renovaveis's (EDRVY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for EDP Renovaveis.

Q

What is the target price for EDP Renovaveis (EDRVY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for EDP Renovaveis

Q

Current Stock Price for EDP Renovaveis (EDRVY)?

A

The stock price for EDP Renovaveis (OTCPK: EDRVY) is $40 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 18:32:33 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does EDP Renovaveis (EDRVY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for EDP Renovaveis.

Q

When is EDP Renovaveis (OTCPK:EDRVY) reporting earnings?

A

EDP Renovaveis does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is EDP Renovaveis (EDRVY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for EDP Renovaveis.

Q

What sector and industry does EDP Renovaveis (EDRVY) operate in?

A

EDP Renovaveis is in the Utilities sector and Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.