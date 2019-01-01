QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
17.08 - 17.54
Vol / Avg.
108K/196.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
16.46 - 29.42
Mkt Cap
520.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
17.5
P/E
11.6
EPS
1.12
Shares
30.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
ChannelAdvisor Corp is a provider of Software-as-a-Service solutions for retailers and manufacturers. Its solutions enable clients to integrate and manage its merchandise sales across multiple online channels and are offered on the firm's cloud-based platform. These solutions include inventory availability, pricing optimization, and data analytics capabilities. The company derives revenue from subscription fees to its Software-as-a-Service platform, which is typically sold on an annual basis. A majority of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, but it has a presence in countries across the world.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2400.220 -0.0200
REV44.260M45.445M1.185M

Analyst Ratings

ChannelAdvisor Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ChannelAdvisor (ECOM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ChannelAdvisor (NYSE: ECOM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ChannelAdvisor's (ECOM) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for ChannelAdvisor (ECOM) stock?

A

The latest price target for ChannelAdvisor (NYSE: ECOM) was reported by Needham on September 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 35.00 expecting ECOM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 102.84% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for ChannelAdvisor (ECOM)?

A

The stock price for ChannelAdvisor (NYSE: ECOM) is $17.255 last updated Today at 8:32:30 PM.

Q

Does ChannelAdvisor (ECOM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ChannelAdvisor.

Q

When is ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) reporting earnings?

A

ChannelAdvisor’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is ChannelAdvisor (ECOM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ChannelAdvisor.

Q

What sector and industry does ChannelAdvisor (ECOM) operate in?

A

ChannelAdvisor is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NYSE.