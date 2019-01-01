|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of ChannelAdvisor (NYSE: ECOM) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in ChannelAdvisor’s space includes: NextNav (NASDAQ:NN), Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT), OneConnect Financial Tech (NYSE:OCFT), Cloopen Group Holding (NYSE:RAAS) and Model N (NYSE:MODN).
The latest price target for ChannelAdvisor (NYSE: ECOM) was reported by Needham on September 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 35.00 expecting ECOM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 102.84% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for ChannelAdvisor (NYSE: ECOM) is $17.255 last updated Today at 8:32:30 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for ChannelAdvisor.
ChannelAdvisor’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for ChannelAdvisor.
ChannelAdvisor is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NYSE.