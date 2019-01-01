QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.51 - 3.5
Mkt Cap
1.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
2.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Ecomax Inc is seeking new business opportunities.

Ecomax Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ecomax (EMAX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ecomax (OTCPK: EMAX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Ecomax's (EMAX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ecomax.

Q

What is the target price for Ecomax (EMAX) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ecomax

Q

Current Stock Price for Ecomax (EMAX)?

A

The stock price for Ecomax (OTCPK: EMAX) is $0.51 last updated Mon Jan 24 2022 20:37:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ecomax (EMAX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ecomax.

Q

When is Ecomax (OTCPK:EMAX) reporting earnings?

A

Ecomax does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ecomax (EMAX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ecomax.

Q

What sector and industry does Ecomax (EMAX) operate in?

A

Ecomax is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.