Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 21
EPS
$0.850
Quarterly Revenue
$39.6M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$39.6M
Earnings History
Enterprise Bancorp Questions & Answers
When is Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC) reporting earnings?
Enterprise Bancorp (EBTC) is scheduled to report earnings on July 21, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 21, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Enterprise Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBTC)?
The Actual EPS was $0.48, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Enterprise Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:EBTC) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $27.5M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
