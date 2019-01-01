Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana
Eagle Bancorp Montana Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ: EBMT) was reported by DA Davidson on April 9, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $19.00 expecting EBMT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -4.04% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ: EBMT) was provided by DA Davidson, and Eagle Bancorp Montana maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Eagle Bancorp Montana, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Eagle Bancorp Montana was filed on April 9, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 9, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT) rating was a maintained with a price target of $16.00 to $19.00. The current price Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT) is trading at is $19.80, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
