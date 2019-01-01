Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 26
EPS
$0.350
Quarterly Revenue
$11.7M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$19.6M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Eagle Bancorp Montana using advanced sorting and filters.
Eagle Bancorp Montana Questions & Answers
When is Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) reporting earnings?
Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT) is scheduled to report earnings on July 26, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 26, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT)?
The Actual EPS was $0.27, which missed the estimate of $0.38.
What were Eagle Bancorp Montana’s (NASDAQ:EBMT) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $5.9M, which beat the estimate of $5.8M.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.