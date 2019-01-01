Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Eastern Bankshares
Eastern Bankshares Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ: EBC) was reported by Piper Sandler on November 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $25.00 expecting EBC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 26.84% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ: EBC) was provided by Piper Sandler, and Eastern Bankshares initiated their overweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Eastern Bankshares, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Eastern Bankshares was filed on November 16, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 16, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Eastern Bankshares (EBC) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $25.00. The current price Eastern Bankshares (EBC) is trading at is $19.71, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
