Alpha Buying: Thin Insider Buying Makes These Recent Purchases Significant

I am still not seeing a lot of meaningful insider or institutional buying activity at current levels.

I do see an embarrassingly large number of people using stocks grants, option awards and index fund buying as some sort of vital information.

It is about as close to meaningless as you can get.

Insiders are selling far more stock than they are buying.

That is the usual state of affairs as insider may sell for many reasons and only buy for one.

As the stock market has moved higher and is now approaching nosebleed levels in terms of valuation the imbalance has become greater.

Insiders tend to be valuation sensitive unless they are expecting a radical improvement in the business sometime soon.

Most often they feel the price represents bargain that can offer a return of several multiples of their purchase price.

When buying activity declines as it has recently, the small handful of companies with meaningful buying tend to stand out.

Here are three stocks that have seen recent buying and appear to offer the potential for massive gains for patient aggressive investors who piggyback on the insider's enthusiasm for the stock.

LKQ Corp. LKQ

LKQ runs the largest distribution network for aftermarket and recycled auto parts across North America and Europe. It sells into collision repair and mechanical service, with Uni-Select adding more reach in North America. The most recent quarter looked like a business managing through a softer repair environment. Revenue held up, parts and services slowed, and Europe stayed sluggish.

Management is doing the right blocking and tackling. They are simplifying the footprint and keeping capital returns on pace through a steady dividend and buybacks.

The valuation reset after July's outlook cut left the shares at undemanding levels. You are paying a single digit multiple of EV to EBITDA and roughly 10 times next year's earnings. That is a discount to quality distributors and to LKQ's own history. Management trimmed 2025 adjusted EPS to 3.00 to 3.30 and free cash flow to 0.60 to 0.75 billion, citing tariff noise in North America and weak demand in Europe.

Leverage sits in the mid 2s on EBITDA and the quarterly dividend remains 0.30. The drawdown already anticipates macro headwinds. A normalization in repairable claims would do a lot of heavy lifting.

Insider alignment improved at the margin when a director bought 15,000 shares in late August. The company also continues to shrink the share count under a sizable authorization that runs through 2026. Insider ownership is not heavy, but fresh buying alongside ongoing repurchases adds practical support for patient holders while the cycle turns.

Eastern Bankshares EBC

Eastern is a New England franchise with deep roots. It demutualized in 2020, sold its insurance brokerage, and has been cleaning up the balance sheet. The second quarter showed a healthy step forward. Operating earnings rose, net interest income improved, and the fully tax equivalent net interest margin expanded to 3.59 percent with credit costs contained.

The announced merger with HarborOne gives Eastern more scale, more cost saves, and broader product reach across Massachusetts and Rhode Island. That is how you build operating leverage without chasing risk.

The stock still trades like a show me story. It changes hands around tangible book value and below regional medians on several metrics. Price to tangible book sits near 1.2 to 1.3. The forward multiple is in the high single digits. Tangible book per share is in the low teens, which gives you downside ballast if deposit costs behave.

As the securities book gets cleaner, the margin holds its gains, and the HarborOne synergies come through, there is room for a re rate into 2026.

Insider ownership is present but not controlling, a bit more than 1 percent. The important part is behavior. Senior leadership added shares in the open market in August.

Coming off a repositioning with improving margin trends, those purchases read as a straightforward vote of confidence. In small and mid-sized banks, insider buying after a reset is rarely a random event.

Amrize Ltd. AMRZ

Amrize is the former Holcim North America building solutions business. It spun out and dual listed in June 2025. The company is the number one cement producer on the continent, owns a large aggregates network, and operates a meaningful commercial roofing platform. The market structure is attractive.

Infrastructure spending, reshoring industrial builds, and tight cement permitting that restricts new supply all lean in Amrize's favor. As a standalone, it has sharper strategic focus and direct access to U.S. capital. That matters when you are compounding cash in a capacity constrained industry.

Despite those advantages, the stock trades at a discount to heavy materials leaders on EV to EBITDA. Street math points to mid-single digit revenue growth and high single to low double digit EBITDA growth through 2028 as pricing, mix, and utilization improve. Free cash flow has room to grow as debottlenecking and brownfield projects come online.

Potential index inclusion sits in the background as the shareholder base transitions away from the parent and liquidity builds. That should help valuation discovery.

Insiders have been visibly supportive since listing, including purchases from the top and a cluster of follow-on filings across the leadership team. The register is moving toward a natural mix of long only and index holders.

Governance signals are constructive. As coverage fills in and the market settles on the right peer set, the gap to cement and aggregates comps can narrow. That is the core of the opportunity.