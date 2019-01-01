East Side Games Group is a free-to-play mobile game group, creating engaging games that produce enduring player loyalty. Its studio groups entrepreneurial culture is anchored in creativity, execution, and growth through a diverse portfolio of original and licensed IP mobile games that include Archer: Danger Phone, Bud Farm Idle Tycoon, Cheech & Chong Bud Farm, The Goldbergs: Back to the 80s, It's Always Sunny: The Gang Goes Mobile; Trailer Park Boys Greasy Money, and many more.